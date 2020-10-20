Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Encourage more women to contest for the presidential seat - CEO

Ms Akua Donkor, Mrs Konadu Rawlings and Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Mrs. Abundant Hayford Mensah Aggrey, CEO of the Golden Mother's Vision International has said having only three women candidates out of the 12 approved Presidential candidates is dissatisfactory.



She said women formed more than 50 percent of the population and as such having just three contest the presidential elections is not encouraging.



Mrs Aggrey said, "The EC Boss has regulated the office judiciously and meticulously, with esteem efforts of strong will, regardless all pressures."



She is however happy that women could participate in the electoral process even at the Presidential level and prayed that Ghanaians would support the women candidates to succeed.



"We have faith in all these women and we applaud them for this Herculean task to be in the highest office of our Homeland."



Speaking on the disqualification of some of the candidates she said, "It is sad to see a candidate who wants to be President caught in forgery of signatures, such immoral behaviors must be duly punished".



Mrs. Aggrey congratulated all qualified candidates and urged them to conduct their campaign in a peaceful manner prior to the December polls.













