Encourage African girls to go into STEM – Chair African Science Academy

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Tom Ilube CBE, chair and founder of the African Gifted Foundation, has encouraged young females across Africa to immerse themselves in science and technology.



Dr. Ilube said desiring a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) held the potential to transform the lives of the girls, their countries, and the entire African continent.



He said this in an address during the inauguration of a new robotics and laboratory block for the African Science Academy, an all-girls STEM educational institution in Tema.



He said the opening of the new building would help to expand the school and increase the intake of brilliant but needy girls in STEM.



“Our mission is to excite and empower girls with knowledge and confidence in STEM to become future problem solvers and leaders. This is indeed a launch pad for my vision and our vision in science and technology for young African women.”



On April 27, 2023, the world would celebrate International Girls in ICT.



He indicated that there was a need to support initiatives and organizations that believe in the power and potential of African women for science and technology.



For her part, the Executive Director of the African Gifted Foundation, Yasmeen Al-jury, said there was a need to acknowledge girls' role in the development of society through STEM, and expressed the hope to see more women and girls in leadership roles in the ICT sector.



“African Science Academy seeks to support African Gifted girls across the continent to be at the forefront of innovations.”



Gifty Ghansah, Head Teacher of African Science Academy, said the school currently had 40 girls’ students from 12 African countries.



She also urged African young girls to not lose their feminity in pursuit of careers in ICT or studying STEM.



“STEM is not just going to take you through engineering and all that, because STEM is all over us, and I want people to begin to think about it in that way,” she said.



She also called on parents to consider giving their daughters the chance to explore opportunities within the areas of STEM.



She also urged teachers of both mathematics and science to ensure the subjects were made interesting and relatable in their various schools.



African Science Academy is a private, not-for-profit school founded by the African Gifted Foundation.