General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empressleak administrator causes coronavirus scare in court with persistent coughs

Ofosu Hene is facing charges of extortion

Anderson Ofosu Hene, the administrator of Empressleak caused a stir in court today after coughing three times.



The presiding judge, counsels and other persons in the Accra circuit court were left puzzled after the court on three different occasions.



The third cough, according to TheGhanaReport prompted a response from the judge who quizzed “you want all of us to run away?”



The courtroom erupted with laughter after the judge’s question to the suspect.



But Ofosu Hene, who spoke in the Twi dialect, explained that he has been unwell for some time and that all pleas to seek medical care has fallen on deaf ears.



“I am not feeling well and the police are not taking me to the hospital. I have complained several times but nothing has been said about it,” the accused spoke in Twi.



This claim by the suspect was rejected by the investigator, TheGhanaReport adds.



He maintained that the suspect and other inmates at the Nima Police Station are constantly given medical attention.



In August this year, Ofosu Hene was arrested in a joint operation by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Communications.



He has been accused of using the website to publish the nude pictures and videos of people and extorting money from them.



He has been charged with the offence of obscenity, child ponogragraphy, extortion of money and money laundering.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.