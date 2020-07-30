Religion of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Empowerment Worship Centre

Empowerment Worship Centre Stand in the Gap prayer conference begins today

The event will see men, women of God across the globe speak via Zoom and other social media handle

From 30th July - 1st August, the Global Lead Pastor of the fast-growing Empowerment Worship Centre, Gideon Danso, will be hosting the most culturally diverse and multigenerational lineup of speakers, intercessors and worshippers who’ll lead believers worldwide in worship, prayer & intercession.



They include Pastor Ray Bevan, Rev. Dr Samuel Rodriguez, Pastor Russell Evans, Rick Pino, Nathaniel Bassey, Pastor John Hannah, Apostle Guillermo Maldonado, Pastor At Boshoff, Travis Greene, Chandler Moore, Rev. Ben Doku, Pastor Adam Durso, EWC LIVE, Dr. Medina Pullings, Phil Thompson, Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi, Victoria Orenze, Pastor Matthew Thompson, JJ Hairston, Kelontae Gavin, Pastor Azizah Morrison, Pastor Pushie Watson, Pastor Bradley Knight, Akesse Brempong and Jubilee Worship.



A closer look at this lineup reveals that it includes great men & women of GOD tuning in and leading sessions all the way from Australia, Wales, South Africa, Nigeria, USA etc. via Instagram Live, Facebook Live, YouTube and Zoom.



Having once gathered about 7000 people at their main campus in Achimota, EWC is ready to take full advantage of the borderless World Wide Web to reach tens of thousands of believers.



Interested persons may visit www.stand48.com for all the details required to join the STAND IN THE GAP // 48 HOURS NON-STOP PRAYER conference.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.