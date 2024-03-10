Empower private sector for rapid youth development – Dr Letsa

Regional News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has called for adequate empowerment of the private sector for greater youth development and progression.



He said such empowerment would nurture youth potential for national development aspirations and reduce the rate of unemployment in the region and country at large.



Dr Letsa made the remarks when he received delegations from the Volta Development Forum (VDF) led by Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede, the Executive Director and Mr Prince Kwame Kludjeson, the Chairman of Sister Cities Africa.



The visit was to introduce Miss Karine Sokpoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midlands African Chamber and Managing Attorney of 402 Legal from Omaha Nebraska, USA.



Miss Sokpoh’s visit to Ghana was to explore a possible bilateral relationship between the State of Nebraska and the Volta region, with mutually beneficial business and trade relations.



Dr Letsa expressed his excitement about the proposal and informed the delegation of the many opportunities and areas of interest in the region.



He assured them of the Regional Coordinating Council’s willingness to partner the Nebraska State, to alleviate the plight of youth unemployment in the Volta region.