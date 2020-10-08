General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Emotional reactions greet ‘before and after’ picture of Ghana Airways on Twitter

A before and after picture of the Ghana Airways

It is common knowledge that since the collapse of Ghana Airways Limited, all planes have either been grounded or reduced to a pale representation of what they used to be.



The main pointer to this is a restaurant which has been made out of one of the grounded Ghana airways planes; located around the Kotoka International Airport.



Ghanaians have had a tough time accepting the fact that the country can barely boast of an international airline since Ghana Airways ceased operations somewhere in 2004.



The nostalgic feeling kicked in again for many social media users after one of the planes which is now a restaurant hit social media today.



The post which was made part of an ongoing ‘before and after’ challenge on social media was captioned, “How It Started. How It’s Going.”



Attached to the caption were two photos of Ghana Airways when it was used to operate and the restaurant it has become now.



While several people passed witty comments about the current state of the plane others expressed quite sentimental opinions about it.



Ghana Airways was founded on July 4, 1958, by the government of Ghana but gradually ceased operations in 2004 after some financial constraints.



