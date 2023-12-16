Emotional moment as Bishop Dag Heward-Mills breaks down during funeral of late Bishop Oko

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Since the death of Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku, one of the leading executive pastors of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), also known as the Lighthouse Chapel International, many people have been sharing fond memories of him.



Known as the children’s pastor who had pastored the youth and children’s wings of the church for many decades until his death, his sudden death sent many shockwaves across the church globally.



In honour of his life and his impact, a number of honour services were held in his honour in different locations across the UD-OLGC churches.



During the Bishops Honour Service for the late Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku, also a very dear and close friend of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, all was going well until a point when the presiding bishop was making some presentations to the bereaved family.



Having already presented his wife and three children with a few symbolic items of their late relative’s office as a pastor, when it got to the point when Bishop Dag would present them with the cross Bishop Oko wore, things got quite emotional for him.



Recalling how much the late Bishop Oko gave to the service and work of God, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills mentioned how at a point, he had placed his hand on the corpse of his lost son.



In that moment, and in a brief moment of fighting back the swelling of emotions, Bishop Dag got quite emotional.



“Just like his older brother said, being in full-time ministry was a big thing to Bishop Oko. He would celebrate the anniversary of his full-time ministry entry with a cake, and with great joy and with other people who came into full-time at the same time. He loved it.



“The cross is a symbol of his sacrifice and his obedience. Bible says Jesus was obedient even obedient to the death of the cross and so this cross symbolises a great son.



Today, when I put my hand on his chest (pauses for a while filled with emotions) … I just felt to say, ‘Good boy.’ I want to present this cross,” he said.





Bishop Dag Heward-Mills with Bishop Oko in Singapore



About Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku:



On the 1st of November, 1971, Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku was born in the city of Cape Coast to Dr. Samuel Okla Bortei-Doku and Margaret Bortei-Doku.



While still very young, he and his family joined their father, who was studying for a Ph.D. in Toronto, Canada. He attended the Jesse Ketchum Primary School until he returned to Ghana with his family in 1978. On returning to Ghana, he grew up on the campus of the University of Cape Coast where his father served as a lecturer. It was

at a campus evangelistic program, Mission ’83 that as a boy of 11 years old, Bishop Oko lifted his hand, encouraged by his father, and responded to the alter call to receive Christ as his Lord and Master.



Bishop Oko went to Achimota Secondary School for his secondary education. He was a member of Lugard House. He studied courses in the sciences and received a distinction in his Ordinary Level Exams and came back to Achimota for his Advanced Level Exams. While at Achimota School, he served as the Assistant Dining Hall prefect and was a member of the Aggrey Chapel Choir, and the Theater and Drama Club. He was a competitive sportsman and currently holds the school record for the pole vault. He also competed at the national and regional levels in pole vault and basketball.



Bishop Oko went to the University of Science and Technology where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. While at the University, he was a member of the Inter Hall Christian Fellowship (IHCF) and EXPLO, a Christian musical and singing group. When he was home and during his national service, he assisted with the Young People Church (YPC) of the Nungua Presbyterian Church.



Neither the challenges of growing up through adolescence as a student in Achimota School nor the liberties that the University of Science and Technology offered him, were able to wash away his desire to live and work for God.



A long break as a result of the University’s shutting down in 1993 offered Oko the opportunity to visit the Lighthouse Chapel International for the first time. Intrigued by Bishop Dag’s sincerity and zeal for the work of the Lord, he eventually decided to make the Lighthouse

Chapel International his permanent home.

Bishop Oko joined the Lighthouse Chapel International headquarters choir

known as The Tulips. Later he and a couple of other singers were put together

to form a singing group called The BDs.

Bishop Oko joined the full-time staff in January 1997 immediately after

completing his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and was appointed

as a pastor in 1997. As a full-time staff, he has served in various capacities;

most prominent among them is the pastoring of the young people for which he

was mostly known all the world over.

Pastoring the young people of LCI took Bishop Oko to various countries;

England, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Namibia, South Africa, just to name a few.

Bishop Oko traveled far and wide, preaching to and raising the young people of

Lighthouse Chapel International and training them to work for God.

He was ordained as a Reverend Minister in 2003.

Bishop Oko also worked in the Pastoral Care office and later on he was put in

charge of the Encounter Service at The Qodesh.

He was consecrated to the high office of a Bishop in 2014.

In December 2016, Bishop Oko was transferred to the Ivory Coast as a

missionary with his family and pastored the Yopougon church.

In February of 2023, Bishop Oko was transferred to Zimbabwe. He served as

the Convener for the Others International Church Denomination and pastored

the Harare City church. Upon arrival in Zimbabwe, he started work quickly with

zeal and energy which was followed by revival and growth in the churches under

him. His parishioners very quickly embraced his leadership and preaching and

looked forward to many more years of fruitful service.

Bishop Oko went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, the 22nd of

November 2023, three hours after preaching a beautiful message on “Why the

church must think of Others”. He was survived by his wife, Ama Bortei-Doku,

a pastor and a medical doctor, his son, Samuel Israel (Borki), his daughters

Maria and Angel, his sister and four brothers, and a larger family paternally and

maternally.



Watch the video below. Skip to 3hours 13 minutes to see moment Bishop Dag got emotional:







