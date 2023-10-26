Emmanuel Owusu wins GRASAG national presidency

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: GRASAG

Emmanuel Owusu has emerged as the winner in the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) National Presidency election. The election took place in Tamale on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as part of the 28th Annual Delegates' Congress.



Emmanuel Owusu's victory was not only a win but also a clear triumph. Known for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of graduate students, he secured an impressive 302 votes. His closest competitor, Akudugu Issaka, received 216 votes in this closely watched contest.



Emmanuel Owusu's rise to the GRASAG National Presidency highlights his values and capabilities. His campaign emphasized visionary leadership, effective communication, problem-solving skills, and a strong dedication to the graduate student community.



Throughout his campaign, Mr. Owusu outlined a visionary path for GRASAG, with a focus on advocacy, empowerment, and impact. He expressed a strong commitment to creating more equitable and supportive opportunities for postgraduate students in Ghana.



In his remarks to the media, Emmanuel Owusu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the student body and pledged to fulfil his campaign promises. He says his vision for GRASAG promises a transformative era of leadership, where every graduate student feels valued, empowered, and well-prepared for their future endeavours.



Emmanuel Owusu's decisive victory marks a new chapter in GRASAG's history. Graduate students in Ghana can now look forward to a future characterized by opportunities, support, and inclusive and visionary leadership.



As Mr. Owusu assumes the role of GRASAG National President, the hopes and dreams of graduate students across the nation will receive the attention and commitment they rightly deserve.