Emmanuel C.K. Todzoh joins the Volta NDC Deputy Secretary race

Politics of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

Mr. Emmanuel C.K. Todzoh has joined the race for the Volta Regional Deputy Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He picked his nomination forms on Friday, October 05, 2022, to join two others.



In a press release copied to the media, Mr. Todzoh said he represents a change in the regional administrative leadership of the party that would consolidate gains made in the region for victory in the 2024 general elections.



He stated that if given the nod, his vision and mission would inspire him to bring change to every corner of the NDC in the region.



Mr. Todzoh added that, as a young "Akatamansonian", he believes the time has come for the party to consolidate its gains via a harmonised system that employs the experience of the past with emerging trends of reform, renewal and growth.



He also promised to help lead the party in a transparent manner, in line with the party’s principles of probity, accountability, and transparency.



Responding to interviews by the media soon after the picking of the nominations, the Deputy Secretary aspirant stated that his chances are bright and he believed the young and old soldiers of his party would give him the mandate to lead them to bring the right programs that can change their lives and attract more young people not only vote but join the NDC to build Ghana.



He said he is overwhelmed by the exuberance and the enthusiasm that the constituency executives, both former and current, party elders, former appointees, and branch executives exhibited in endorsing his nomination form and his bid to serve on the ticket of the NDC at the regional level towards victory in 2024.