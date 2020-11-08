General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Embrace unity, compassion and maturity – Rawlings congratulates Biden

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their impressive victory as the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect respectively of the United States of America.



According to Rawlings, the Biden-Harris leadership should embrace unity, compassion and maturity.



He wrote on his Twitter timeline, “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.



“The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns. We look forward to a leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity.”



Joe Biden, according to CNN projections, has won the US presidential race. He defeated Donald Trump in a fiercely contested election.



Kamala Harris, who was his running mate will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office.



Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes declared Saturday put Biden over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.



Joe Biden was spending the morning with his family at his home in Delaware when he saw the news that he was the projected winner and will be the 46th president of the United States.





