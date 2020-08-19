Regional News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GNA

Embrace entrepreneurial skills training for self-employment - Financial Expert

Joshua Fugah when he addressed the gathering

Mr Joshua Fugah, a financial expert, has inspired the youth to put a premium on the acquisition of entrepreneurial and vocational skills training.



That, he said, would give them the impetus to establish their businesses and enterprises to enhance their livelihood.



“Acquiring entrepreneurial education and training is the only way our youth could escape poverty and the frustrations associated with being unemployed,” he advised.



Mr Fugah was addressing a graduation ceremony for more than four hundred youth at Esereso, organized by the ‘Buy the Future Foundation’, a non-governmental organization (NGO) whose vision and mission is to empower the vulnerable youth.



The beneficiaries, selected from the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, underwent a six-day intensive practical training in 21 training disciplines including beading and craftworks, pastries, CCTV and satellite installation.



The rest were production processes and branding, bio-digester toilet system, photo framing, 3d epoxy flooring, amongst others.



The training was executed under the Foundation’s ‘All-Inclusive and Intensive Vocational Training on Modern Technology’ project, aimed at building the capacity of the youth for job creation.



Mr Fugah indicated that successful nations that have made it focused more on empowering the informal sector, stressing that beneficiaries of the programme, should put into practice what they had learnt.



The financial expert lauded the Foundation for its commitment to assisting the youth to improve their socio-economic well-being.



Mr Joseph Assuming, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomtwi, said sustainable development of the nation was dependent on the youth, the reason for the government’s determination to roll out more youth-friendly programmes for Ghana’s progress.



Mr Richmond Terry Duah Junior, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, pointed out that the vulnerable youth in the society, especially the disabled, orphans, and unemployed remained their target.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.