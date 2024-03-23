Embattled ICOUR MD directed to proceed on mandatory retirement

Regional News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

The embattled Managing Director of Irrigation Company of Upper Region (ICOUR) in the Upper East Region, Dr. Benedict Bonaventure Aligebam, who was seeking to extend his stay in his current position has been kicked out.



Dr. Benedict Bonaventure Aligebam attained the mandatory retirement age last year and was given a three-month contract extension, but he sought an additional two years which resulted in a protest by staff of the institution.



Following the impasse, the Board led by the Chairman who is also the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has directed him to hand over and proceed on retirement.



A letter on the directive reads in part “I make reference to the MOFA letter with reference No. BH341/341/01 of 2nd February 2024 on the above subject matter (copy attached for ease of reference) and write to inform you that your request for a two-year post-retirement contract could not be granted. You are also being informed that the three (3) months post-retirement contract, which took effect from 7th December 2023, expired on 7th March, 2024. You are hereby directed to hand over your duties and responsibilities as the Managing Director of the Irrigation Company of Upper Regions (ICOUR) to the next Senior Management Officer while steps are being taken for a replacement.”



