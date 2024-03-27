Elmina Ampenyi CHPS compound allegedly sold to private developer, residents raise concerns

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Community-Based Health, Planning, and Service (CHPS) compound space at Ampenyi, a community in the Edina Traditional Area, has allegedly been sold to a private developer called John Kwaku Aduafo.



Residents of the community have raised concerns as it is the only health facility serving the over 2,000 population.



The structure, which earlier served as a primary school, has provided health services to the people.



Though the structure has since provided health care, providing sheds or waiting avenues for patients and visitors to rest before they take turns at the hospital has become a major challenge.



Patients are forced to stand and roam in the scorching sun for longer hours before they are attended to at the hospital.



Residents have raised concerns about the negative impact the situation is having on them and need urgent attention.



After years of managing the situation, a philanthropist who showed up to provide a structure to resolve the situation was stopped by the assembly after the private developer claimed ownership of the space.



The situation has caused anger and misunderstanding among the citizenry.



Health workers are sometimes forced to rest in canopies and tents to provide shelter for patients due to the rate of sun exposure and its effects on them.



The MCE, Solomon Appiah, stated in an interview with this reporter that the assembly would not be involved in such issues and has ordered that they resolve them amicably.



He said the private developer had provided videos and evidence that suggest he made payment for the space.



Nana Takyi Akyin IV, the Chief of Ampenyi, speaking with this reporter, disassociated himself from anything related to the sales of the space.



He added that he had not sold the space, and receipts in his possession were evidence of his claims.



This reporter, who compared the receipts of the chief and the private developer, noticed that they were conflicting, as the sign, number, and content of both receipts were different.



However, the chief has organized a public forum in the community to discredit claims by the developer about the sale of the land.



A resident who pleaded anonymity called on the government through the assembly to intervene as the residents were being affected by the situation.



He stated that they feared there might be rainfall in the coming month, and that could affect them negatively.



Efforts to speak with the private developer proved unsuccessful.