Ellembelle farmer joins NDC Western Regional chairmanship race

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

A farmer in the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has filed to contest the Regional Chairmanship position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)



The rubber exporter claims he stands a better chance of uniting the party, building its structures and resourcing the grassroots than the incumbent regional Chairman, Nana Kojo Toku.



He said he has decided to take over the Western Regional Chairmanship position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of his vision for the party.



Comrade Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn says he has what it takes to lead the party in the region ahead of the national elections.



He was speaking at the launch of his campaign at his base in Ellembelle over the weekend.



The opposition National Democratic Congress NDC will go to the polls to select regional officers next month ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Already, branch elections have been held across the country, followed by constituency elections this month, and preparations are underway to peacefully conduct impending regional elections.



Currently, what is pending is regional, national and flag-bearers elections per the party's programme of activities between now and 2023.



The elected branch executives, constituency and regional executives will take full charge of activities and steer the party's affairs from now until 2024 as they serve a four-year term in office.



In the Western Region, the contest for Regional Chairmanship is between Nana Kojo Toku and Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn.



Nana Toku is the incumbent regional Chairman and a businessman who has served the party as the regional Chairman for 12 years, while Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn, a farmer, exporter cum businessman, served as a branch executive, Constituency executive and remains one of the oldest Cadres in NDC in Western Region.



Speaking in an interview, Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Campaign Manager for Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn, expressed confidence in the leadership prowess of the aspirant and urged delegates of NDC to give him their mandate.



He appealed to delegates of the party to consider the credentials of the veteran politician and give him an overwhelming endorsement to secure victory during impending regional elections.



Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the Regional Chairman aspirant, Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn, explained what he would do for the party once he secures the nod of delegates.



He said he would guarantee the party unity, make their welfare a priority and desist from interfering in the appointment of DCEs should the party wins power.



The party has already closed the filing of nominations following weeks of expressed submissions done by aspirants gunning for various positions.



The Regional elections will be held next month to pave the way for national elections and flag-bearers elections before the 2024 general elections.