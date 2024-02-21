Ellembelle assembly members fail to elect presiding member

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku

The newly inaugurated assembly members of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region have failed to elect a presiding member.



The presiding member when elected would supervise the proceedings and discussions of the House which will include the progress and developmental issues of the assembly.



A member in the person Sheikh Ismaila Abdulai (government appointee) contested for the position in the district.



Shaikh Ismaila Abdulai was the incumbent NDC assembly member of the Kamgbunli Electoral Area but lost in the 2023 District Assembly elections.



He gained 30 yes votes and 23 abstentions in the first round of voting.



In the second round of voting, he secured 2 yes votes and 51 abstentions.



The District Electoral Officer, Pearl Klutse said they would have to reconvene within 10 days to go through the process again since the members failed to elect a presiding member as stipulated in the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936.



The acting presiding member and DCD, Solomon Kweku Adjei who doubles as the secretary to the assembly closed the meeting after a motion was moved for the closure of the meeting by Macdonald Kwofie and seconded by Samuel Dzivenu.



A total of 53 members comprising 36 elected members, 16 government appointees, and the DCE were supposed to vote to elect a presiding member for the district assembly with two-thirds majority votes.



Shaikh Ismaila Abdulai was disappointed and left the centre without passing any comment.



The swearing ceremony took place at Nkroful and was witnessed by the Youth and Sports Minister, Ellembelle MP, and Ellembelle DCE.