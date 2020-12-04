Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Ellembelle NPP PC donates sewing machines, others to SHSs

Kwasi Bonzoh presenting items to one of the Senior High Schools

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has donated items worth millions of cedis to all public and private Senior High Schools in the area ahead of December 7 polls.



The items he donated include; 46 sewing machines, 35 streetlights, 79 boxes of branded Akufo-Addo and Kwasi Bonzoh hand sanitizer, 1,700 face shields, 30 cutting tools, 11 set of jersey, 13 footballs, paper tissues, soft drinks among others.



The beneficiary schools were; Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School (NASS), Esiama Secondary and Technical School (Sectec), Kikam Technical Institute (Kimtec), Kamgbunli Islamic Senior High School, Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS), Saint Theresa Vocational Training School and Charlotte Dolphyn Vocational Training School.



As part of his two-day campaign tour to all Senior High Schools in Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE), urged the form two students to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and himself to maintain the Free SHS programme.



He also said: "Now listen, in 2016 your parents, grandparents, your siblings, your uncles, everybody we voted for Akufo-Addo and today you have Free SHS so 2020 you too vote massively for Akufo-Addo to continue to enjoy the Free SHS because if you make mistakes and vote for NDC and John Mahama they will cancel it so vote wisely".



"This election is about Free SHS and Okada business, we the NPP are campaigning on Free SHS and our opponent NDC are also campaigning on Okada business so I will urge you to vote campaign the Okada business manifesto being promised by the NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo who is talking about the Free SHS."



He, therefore assured the school management of lobbying for them to get a new bus and a pick-up vehicle.



He was optimistic that he would win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the first time for the NPP.



Some of the students who spoke to Daniel Kaku, pledged to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and Kwasi Bonzoh, the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate because of the Free SHS flagship programme.



At Bonzo Kaku Senior High and Kamgbunli Islamic SHS, Daniel Kaku spotted some students displaying posters of NPP's Presidential Candidate and chanted "four more for Nana to do more" slogan.

