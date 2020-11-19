Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Ellembelle NPP PC donates 32 sewing machines to seamstresses

The sewing machines were donated to the seamstresses by NPP's Kwasi Bonzoh

The New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle Constituency, Kwasi Bonzoh, has donated thirty-two (32) sewing machines to newly graduated seamstresses in the Constituency.



The gesture forms part of his social programme to help women operate on their own to become economically independent and self-sufficient.



The graduation ceremony, which comes after a four-year intensive training, was organised by the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association Esiama zone (GNTDA) at Esiama Secondary and Technical School park in the area.



Making the presentation to the beneficiaries, Mr. Bonzoh who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle congratulated the newly graduated seamstresses for committing themselves throughout the period of their training to achieve their target.



He stated: "Today we have presented 32 sewing machines to 32 graduands of Ellembelle Tailors and Dressmakers Association who have gone through four years training in vocational and dressmaking and have written their NVTI examination, who went through successfully and passed."



He added: "We have done this to encourage the graduands as far as others who are now in the process of learning so that this will serve as a start-up for them."



Mr. Bonzoh stressed that: "Many at times people who complete and go through such training, at the end of the day because they don't have the basic tools to start their own businesses, end up sitting at home, we don't want any of the graduands to go home without starting anything on her own that is why we have provided them with this equipment so that they can start their work."



The Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to be obedient and respect their clients so that they could get more customers to make ends meet and lead responsible lives.



He also urged them to put the machines into good use and practically apply what they have learnt to make their parents, trainers and themselves proud.







He again pledged to complete the Esiama branch of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association Esiama zone (GNTDA) training center when elected Member of Parliament for the area in the December 7 polls.



Some of the beneficiaries gave thanks to the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the kind gesture.



They promised to make good use of the sewing machines to benefit them and also pledged to train other people to become like them.



"God bless Kwasi Bonzoh for giving these sewing machines, right now we can go and establish our own shop and get money to look after our children. We didn't dream of getting this support from Kwasi Bonzoh. We will also train others to become like us so we will advise our young girls who didn't go to school to also learn the apprenticeship program" said one of the graduates.

