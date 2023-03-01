Ellembelle NDC polls: Two persons pick nomination forms to challenge Armah Kofi-Buah

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Two persons have picked nomination forms compete with the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



The two persons are, Miezah Mea-Alleah and Clement Blay.



Miezah Mea-Alleah, in the 2019 NDC Parliamentary Primaries contested Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and lost. He polled 99 votes out of the 1096 total votes.



Miezah Mea-Alleah is currently the branch chairman of NDC at Nkroful in the Ellembelle Constituency.



For Clement Blay, this is his first time of contesting in Ellembelle NDC Parliamentary Primaries.



He resides at Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle Constituency. He is also the current president of SHAIP Africa, a Non Governmental Organization based in the Western Region.



Confirming the news to the media on whether the incumbent Ellembelle NDC MP will seek re-election or not, the Constituency Communications Officer, Kwasi Hanson said the incumbent MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has picked nomination form to seek re-election.



He disclosed that some traders, dressmakers, tailors, teachers, Okada riders branch executives among other group of people in the Ellembelle Constituency, contributed monies to pick the nomination form for the incumbent MP.



He said that they did that based on what Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has been doing in the Constituency since he became their MP.



"Yes, I can confirm that Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has picked nomination form to contest again in the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries on May 13th 2023", he said.



"One thing I have to say is that, some teachers, Okada riders, traders, dressmakers, tailors, NDC branch executives in Ellembelle here contributed to pick the nomination form for Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah because of what he has done in Ellembelle Constituency. They said Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done a lot of developmental projects in Ellembelle Constituency and they want him to continue to represent them in Parliament", he added.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah became the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency on January 7th, 2009 where he defeated the CPP MP, Freddie Blay.



Speaking to the media on his intention to challenge Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the NDC branch chairman of Nkroful, Lawyer Miezah Mea-Alleah said a time has come for Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to pave way for new face to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.



"In fact, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done a lot, he has done his best and a time has come for Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to give way for a new face like me to represent the party. Armah Kofi-Buah has served as MP for the area for so many years", he stated.



He was very optimistic that come May 13th, he would defeat Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in the Primaries to represent the NDC on ballot paper in the 2024 general elections.



"I contested him in 2019 and lost but this time around I will defeat him if he decides to contest again, the NDC in Ellembelle should not be built around Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, we have to resource the branches to be independent but in Ellembelle here, branches have to rely on Armah Kofi-Buah for their activities. If I'm elected, this will be a thing of the past, I will resource the branches to be independent as I have opened a bank account for NDC branch executives at Nkroful", he emphasized.



In Jomoro Constituency, three persons have picked nomination forms to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries come May 13th 2023.



They are, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the incumbent Jomoro MP, Ackatia Kwaidoo who contested in the 2019 Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Primaries and lost and one Ndako Kwaw from Tikobo Number One community.