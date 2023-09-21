Ellembelle MP reshapes Edwakpole-Awiebo-Aiyinasi bad road network

Regional News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, has rehabilitated the Edwakpole to Aiyinasi road, which has been in a very deplorable state for so many years.



It would be recalled that on August 18, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Ellembelle constituency and performed a sod-cutting ceremony to tare over 200 kilometres of roads in Ellembelle including the Edwakpole to Aiyinasi road network.



But since then, nothing has been done about it.



Before Ellembelle MP's intervention, okada riders, commercial drivers, traders, schoolchildren had been complained about it.



"My brother, let me tell you that we the residents here very excited that finally our deplorable road has been reshaped, we complained severally to the government to tare the road but they didn't mind us



We thank Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for rehabilitating our bad road for us, God bless him to live longer, he thinks about his people, we didn't dream that Armah Kofi Buah will come here to reshape our road for us", a resident of Awiebo expressed his happiness.



Some of the residents who engaged this reporter, stated "they here in 2020 and promised to fix this road and we became happy but since then the contractor and workers have stopped working on the road".



"Yesterday we heard the Ellembelle DCE was on the road to stop Armah Kofi Buah who is our MP from reshaping our road, this is a disgrace, why should the Ellembelle DCE do that, is the DCE telling us that we the residents at Awiebo don't deserve better, his government brought contractor to construct the road in 2020 and they couldn't do it and Ellembelle MP has done it, he Kwasi Bonzoh is fighting Armah Kofi Buah, this is shameful



As for us, what we want is good road so if Ellembelle MP has reshaped it, that's all, we will say God bless Armah Kofi Buah for thinking about us, what we will tell him is that, he should be focused on the good things he is doing for Ellembelle constituency", they commended the Ellembelle MP.



The residents, therefore, took the opportunity to urge the Akufo-Addo-led government to honour its pledge by tarring their road to last longer.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who wasn't happy about the attempt by Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh from preventing him from reshaping the road, assured his constituents that he would continue to think about his constituents first.



"As an opposition MP, I don't have more resources but I will continue to do my best to help my constituents, we know the history behind this road, as a DCE your responsibility is to reshape all deplorable roads in the district but since 2017 that NPP came to power and he was made Ellembelle DCE, he has not used assembly money to reshape a single kilometre of road in Ellembelle and I'm doing my best to reshape some of the roads, you are saying I should come to you for authorization, so the roads are not motorable so the DCE can't see, he should give us break and think about the betterment of Ellembelle constituency", he emphasized.



He added, "the government of Ghana has given the road to contractor to construct it but over two years now, the contractor has not been paid by the government and the road is deteriorating so the residents came to me and appealed to me reshape it for them so that they could celebrate their Kundum festival and as their MP I couldn't disappoint them so I spoke to the same contractor working on the road to return to site and reshape it for them, the contractor started the reshaping and the DCE went to stop the contractor from reshaping the road, I can't believe this, this is absolutely political".



On his part, the Constituency Vice Chairman for Ellembelle NDC, Felix Quayson, commended Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for rehabilitating the deplorable Edwakpole to Awiebo to Aiyinasi road for the residents.



He urged Armah-Kofi Buah not to lose hope in whatever he was doing.



The Ellembelle NDC Vice Chairman who spoke to Nhyiraba Gideon on West End Radio's late current and political affairs show, condemned the behavior of Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh.



He dared Ellembelle DCE to come out and list the number of roads since 2017 his NPP government has done in Ellembelle.



"I'm challenging Ellembelle DCE who is my friend to come out and tell us the number of roads he and NPP government have constructed in Ellembelle, they have done nothing, what Ellembelle DCE knows best is to fight against any development of Ellembelle District", he stated.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to list some roads the NDC government did in Ellembelle before leaving power in 2016.



"We NDC asphalted the Ankobra to Menzezor road, we NDC asphalted Alla Bokazo to Eikwe road, we NDC tarred Eikwe to Atuabo road, we tarred Aiyinasi to Atababo road, we also asphalted the hometown of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nkroful township roads, we constructed so many town roads in Ellembelle. When it comes to development in Ellembelle, NPP can't compare themselves to we NDC so Ellembelle DCE should know better and stop this stuff and do mature politics", he stated.