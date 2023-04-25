Ellembelle MP rehabilitates deplorable Asomase-Mumuni Junction road

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has rehabilitated the Asomase to Mumuni Junction road network to become accessible which was in a very deplorable state.



Asomase is one of the cocoa farming communities in the northern part of Ellembelle while Mumuni is a community in Amenfi West Constituency of the Western Region. The two Constituencies share boundary at Mumuni junction.



The rehabilitation is done to help farmers and other residents in the area to transport their farm produce and other things to nearby market centres safely during the upcoming rainy season.



Speaking to the media at Asomase during the inspection of the road, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, described the government of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia as very insensitive for neglecting communities in the northern part of Ellembelle Constituency since they came to power.



"Governments have come and gone but this government led by President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia is very insensitive to the needs of the good people of Aiyinasi North, they don't think about the development of Aiyinasi North at all, this area produces a lot of cocoa to the country and the road network is in deplorable state, ever since we NDC left power, their road network has not been reconstructed by NPP government ", he stated.



He emphasized that since the NPP came to power in January 2017, they have even failed to reshape roads in the northern part of Ellembelle District.



"As an MP it is not my responsibility to repair roads but I have realized that the NPP government will not do it that I have tried my best to rehabilitate the Asomase, Basake Number Two to Mumuni Junction near Amenfi West Constituency deplorable road network for the residents so that during the upcoming rainy season they will not suffer. Since the NPP came to power they haven't rehabilitated a single kilometer of road in Aiyinasi North meanwhile Ellembelle has a sitting DCE, it is the responsibility of the DCE to rehabilitate roads in rural areas", he said.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah took the opportunity to pledge his commitment to do his possible best as an opposition MP to address the challenges facing the good people of Asomase and other communities in Aiyinasi North.



He, therefore, called on the residents to rally and pray for NDC and John Dramani Mahama to return to power in 2025 to continue with the projects they started and had been abandoned by the current NPP government.



Some residents of Asomase who spoke to the media, commended the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for rehabilitating their deplorable road network for them ahead of the rainy season.



"God bless Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah for thinking about us because we never thought Hon. Armah Kofi-Buah who is in opposition will spend his money to rehabilitate our deplorable road for us as we prepare for the rainy season. We can now transport our farm produce to the nearby market centres safely. Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah has been visiting us since he became MP in Ellembelle", they expressed their happiness.



They also commended Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for establishing a CHPs Compund for them.



They bemoaned how light out (dumsor) has been affecting their businesses and therefore appealed to the MP to liaise with the management of ECG to solve the light out problem for them.



Addressing residents of Anloga community in Aiyinasi North as part of the MP's tour, the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama bemoaned how the NPP government had abandoned the electricity project in the area.



He pledged that the next NDC government would complete the project for them.



"When Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was the Energy Minister during NDC government, he connected so many communities in Aiyinasi North here to the national grid but unfortunately we couldn't complete the electricity project at Anloga here and the NPP has been in power for 7 years and nothing has been done about it but I want to assure you that the next NDC government in 2025 will complete the project for you", he stated.



He appealed to the residents who are mainly cocoa farmers to vote for the NDC in 2024 elections to recapture political power from the NPP government in order to develop their community.