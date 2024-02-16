Ellembelle MP raises concern over decline in usage of Nzema in schools

Regional News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has brought attention to the concerning decline in the promotion and development of the Nzema language.



During his presentation in Parliament, Kofi Armah-Buah highlighted the alarming decrease in interest in teaching and learning the Nzema language within educational institutions.



Notably, he pointed out the diminishing enrollment of students opting for Nzema as an elective subject at the Senior High School (SHS) level in recent years.



Attributing this decline to various factors, including a shortage of qualified Nzema language teachers at the basic level, Kofi Armah-Buah emphasized the critical need for interventions to revitalize Nzema language education.



Specifically, he called on Colleges of Education in the Western Region to prioritize training Nzema language teachers for Nzema schools.



He also advocated for the strategic deployment of Nzema language teachers to schools to ensure effective teaching and learning of the local language.



Supporting Kofi Armah-Buah’s statement, MP for North Tongue Constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwa, expanded the discussion to address broader language-related challenges various constituencies face.



He stressed the importance of parents speaking native languages to their children, underscoring the cultural significance of preserving indigenous languages.



Echoing these sentiments, Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, emphasized the intrinsic link between local languages and culture. He called for a return to traditional practices, highlighting the integral role of local languages in Ghanaian culture.



Responding to the discussions, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed the committee to explore the issue further in collaboration with relevant sector ministries and produce a comprehensive report.



He further encouraged Members of Parliament to utilize local languages alongside English during parliamentary proceedings, reflecting a commitment to cultural and linguistic diversity.