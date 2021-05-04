Ellembelle MP donates food items to Muslim Community

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has donated assorted food items to the Muslim community in the Ellembelle District as they go through the Holy month of Ramadan.



The items are; 50 bags of rice (50 kgs) and 10 bags of sugar (50 kgs), which formed part of Mr Armah-Kofi Buah's support to the Muslim community.



The Ellembelle NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Mr Kwesi Hanson and the Personal Assistant to the MP, Mr Lord Arthur jointly made the presentation on behalf of the MP to the community through the Ellembelle District Chief Imam.



Mr Kofi Buah thanked the Muslim community for remembering him, the NDC and Ghana in their period of fasting and prayers and appealed to them to intercede on behalf of Ellembelle, Nzema and the nation to sustain the peace in the country and renewed his pledge and commitment to supporting the Muslim community.



He asked them to uphold the tenets of Islam at all times in the quest to build a holistic society.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community, the District Chief Imam, Alhaji Mustapha Kwasi Buah Abdellah conveyed the heartwarming felicitations of the community to the MP and his office and assured the MP of their readiness to ensure that Mr Kofi Buah succeeded in his work as the MP of Ellembelle.



Alhaji Abdellah said the food items would be distributed fairly to the rest of the Muslim towns in the District.