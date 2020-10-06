Health News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Daniel Kaku

Ellembelle MP commissions new CHPS compound at Kwasikrom

MP for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah inaugurating the new CHPS compound

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has commissioned an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Kwasikrom within the Aiyinasi north Constituency.



The CHPS compound, valued at GHC200,000 formed part of the MP's efforts to end the long distance residents ply to access medical attention.



The facility has an Outpatient department (OPD), consulting room, medical records room, dispensary, ward, delivery room, two kitchens, two bedrooms, toilet facility, a bathroom among others.



The MP constructed this ultra-modern CHPS compound to replace the rented house CHPS compound in the area.



Speaking at the colourful handing-over ceremony, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah disclosed that before he became an MP, only three CHPS compounds were found in the whole Constituency.



"...the whole Ellembelle had three CHPS compounds before becoming MP and out of the three, Aiyinasi north had one at Aidosuazo and it was established by the first NDC under the DCEship of J.R.D Cobbina in 90s and then the DCE suffered before establishing that CHPS compound at Aidosuazo and in fact I came to meet in a very deplorable state", he said.



He also recalled how children and pregnant women lost their lives as a result of the lack of health facilities in the constituency.



"Some people take what we are doing as politics but to me I don't call it politcs because we are talking about lives of people and I will remain focused and fight forward for my people"



"Let's pay tribute to our children and pregnant women who had lost their lives as a result of the lack of health facilities which were not in the area", he stressed.



Facility Head of Kwasikrom CHPS compound, Mr. Peter Senzu expressed happiness over the new facility and also thanked Armah Kofi-Buah for honouring his pledge by providing them with the new facility.



He said the new facility would go a long way to help them to save lives.



"Armah Kofi-Buah came here to see the old facility and promised us that he will build an ultra-modern CHIPS compound for you so Hon. Buah we thank you for this new CHPS compound, God bless you Hon. Buah because today we the nurses here will have comfortable place to sleep and work hard to save lives", he stated.



"When you look at the old structure, women, men and pregnant women and all of us sleep at one place but this new CHPS compound we have a place for a pregnant women, sick men and sick women, Hon. Buah has done a lot and we will urge him to continue to do more and I know one day, the Kwasikrom CHPS compound will be converted into a health center", he added.





