Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Ellembelle MP commissions 3-unit classroom block for Salman JHS

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency

Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for Salman D/A Junior High School (JHS).



This new edifice was initiated by the NDC lawmaker after inspecting the old school block which was in deplorable state and posing as threat to the pupils and the entire community.



This structure which was estimated at GHC200,000 is aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for both pupils and staff so that they can concentrate on their studies.



Speaking at the colorful ceremony, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah thanked the Chiefs and people of Salman for supporting the construction and completion of the project on schedule.



He also thanked the contractor for using less than one year to complete the project, "I am very happy because when I brought the contractor to build the classroom block I told him to use only one year to complete it but the contractor used less than a year to do it, I am very excited that today the school children will have a very decent classroom block to learn".



He appealed to the management of the school to maintain the structure to last long.



He also advised the students to take their studies seriously to become great personalities in Ghana.



Mr. Armah Buah urged parents to commit themselves to the development of their children’s education for a better future, adding that the best investment and legacy they could give to their children was when they invest in their education.



He pledged to tackle other challenges facing the school "God willing next year we will also construct a toilet facility for the school and tackle other challenges".



The NDC's MP took the opportunity to descend heavily on the Akufo-Addo-led government for borrowing more money than any other government without nothing worthy to show to Ghanaians.



"Let us all know this since 1957 till 2016, this country's debt was 120 billion Ghana Cedis but within four years of Akufo-Addo-led government from 2017 till date, this government has borrowed 135 billion Ghana Cedis and let us ask ourselves in Salman here that what Akufo-Addo government has done here", he stated.



He quizzed?: "Where is the their One District One Factory in Ellembelle, where is their One Million dollar per Constituency, where are their so called One Village One Dam, they have nothing to show so let us vote massively against them come December 7th".



On corruption, the MP stressed that: "Right now what is happening in this country is corruption, even Martin Amidu that Akufo-Addo trusted so much and appointed him as the Special Prosecutor has resigned and called Akufo-Addo as the Mother Serpent of Corruption ever in Ghana".



He charged the electorates around: "As we are heading towards to December 7 polls, let us ask ourselves what has this Akufo-Addo government done for us with this 135 billion Ghana Cedis, they can't show us their projects they have used the money for, let us kick them out and save this country from collapsing because if Akufo-Addo wins again they will sell Ghana but I know with God, NDC will win and make Ghana better again".



On his part, the former Assembly Member of Salman Electoral Area, Hon. Obeng lauded Armah Buah for performing well in educational sector "Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has done well, he is noted of giving scholarships to students, organizing vocation classes for SHS students, mock exams for BECE candidates, teachers support scheme to motivate them, distribution of furniture, building so many classroom blocks for other schools including Salman D/A Basic School, God bless you Hon. Armah Buah for helping Ellembelle.



The Chief of Salman Community, Nana Kwamena Bentum II thanked Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for the kind gesture and said the facility would go a long way to improve the education in the area.



He appealed to his people to help the school management to maintain the facility.



He also urged them to rally behind the NDC's MP to do more for the school and the community as a whole.



Nana Kwamena Bentum II therefore, called on the students to respect authorities and learn hard to be useful personalities in the community.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to call on his people as the country heading towards the December 7th General Elections to be law-abiding citizens and peaceful.



Moreover, some of the students who spoke to Daniel Kaku, expressed their happiness and thanked Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for building a new classroom block for them.



They stated that the new structure would motivate them to learn hard "we thank Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for this nice classroom block and we say Almighty God should bless him and this classroom block will help us a lot".









