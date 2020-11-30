Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Ellembelle DCE donates 45 hairdryers, 20 sewing machines to hairdressers and seamstresses

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh presenting a hairdryer to one of the graduates

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District in the Western Region, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh has donated forty-five (45) hairdryers and twenty (20) sewing machines to newly graduated hairdressers and seamstresses respectively in the District.



The kind gesture forms part of the Ellembelle District Assembly's social policy to assist young women operate on their own to become economically self-sufficient and independent.



This laudable programme, according to the Assembly will be done every graduating year.



The graduation ceremonies, which follows a four-year intensive training, were organized by the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers Ellembelle Zone and the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association Asasetre zone at Esiama Secondary and Technical School park and Asasetre D/A Basic School park over the weekend.



Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh who doubles as the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate lauded the trainers of the graduates for dedicating their precious time to train them to become economically self-sufficient in life.



He also commended the graduates for also committing themselves throughout the four-year period to be trained as hairdressers and seamstresses.



"When I arrived I relaxed that everybody here is happy and there is happiness here, this is what we need, we are all happy. It is not easy to learn apprenticeship, you have suffered a lot to come out successfully", he stated.



"Let us clap for their trainers because it is not easy to train people", he added.



He disclosed: "Today we came here to support you, graduation started three weeks ago and we have been supporting and last week we gave some to Aiyinasi zone and today we are here to do same".



He said the Akufo-Addo-led government would pay more attention to the vocational skills next year to equip more youth across the country.



He stated that: "I sat down and relaxed that when people graduate from apprenticeship they suffer to get machines to start their own business so I have decided any apprentice in Ellembelle that will the graduate will get one machine from me as a DCE and it is going to be a policy of the Ellembelle District Assembly that every year that every graduate will get one machine and any DCE that will come after me will do same".



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to advise the beneficiaries to use the machines to set up their own businesses.



He also advised others who are yet to enter into apprenticeship to learn from those that have completed their programs.



The beneficiaries thanked the DCE for the support and promised to vote massively for him to become their MP.



"We thank God and Kwasi Bonzoh for this support, we will open our shops and start working and get money to take care of our children and since Bonzoh has helped us, we will also vote for him to become our MP in December 7 polls", they", they stated.

