You are here: HomeNews2021 05 19Article 1265560

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elizabeth Ohene trends on social media after ‘disappointing’ write up on Caleb Kudah assault

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Veteran journalist, Elizabeth Ohene Veteran journalist, Elizabeth Ohene

• Elizabeth Ohene has condemned the alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah

• She is unconvinced about aspects of his narrations and believes the journalist is spinning the issues

• Hours after her post, she is trending on Twitter with most users expressing disappointment with her views

That feeling when someone you admired for decades and held in very high esteem conducts themselves in a way that marks a departure from or a defeat of what you have come to known him or her to be. That is the feeling that has engulfed most Twitter users following Madam Elizabeth Ohene’s latest epistle.

The veteran journalist released one of her usual write-ups today, May 19, 2021, in which she sought to punch holes in portions of Caleb Kudah’s account of his experience at the hands of National Security operatives following his arrest last week.

Elizabeth Ohene said she felt that Kudah was trying to take advantage of the perceived discrimination against Ewes in the country to court some fury or sympathy.

“Then I hear Caleb veer into tribal prejudices as he narrates what must be a nightmare. He claims that during his interrogation, he is unable to admit that he is an Ewe because he just knew such an admission would worsen his already precarious situation,” she said.

She added that “as I mulled over these thoughts, it occurred to me there was something not right about the narrative.

“A few minutes before this bombshell, Caleb had recounted an encounter with an Ewe speaking officer.

“Either Caleb was terribly confused and/or traumatised by his experience at the offices of National Security 24 hours earlier or he had been carried away from reality by the tale he was spinning."

“Did he realise the enormity of what he was saying?”

This part of the opinion piece has been highlighted by many users who are expressing disappointment in the veteran journalists.

Majority of the commentators believe that Elizabeth Ohene’s position on the matter is clouded by her affiliations with the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Below are some tweets









Join our Newsletter