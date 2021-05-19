Elizabeth Ohene trends on social media after ‘disappointing’ write up on Caleb Kudah assault

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

• Elizabeth Ohene has condemned the alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah



• She is unconvinced about aspects of his narrations and believes the journalist is spinning the issues



• Hours after her post, she is trending on Twitter with most users expressing disappointment with her views



That feeling when someone you admired for decades and held in very high esteem conducts themselves in a way that marks a departure from or a defeat of what you have come to known him or her to be. That is the feeling that has engulfed most Twitter users following Madam Elizabeth Ohene’s latest epistle.



The veteran journalist released one of her usual write-ups today, May 19, 2021, in which she sought to punch holes in portions of Caleb Kudah’s account of his experience at the hands of National Security operatives following his arrest last week.



Elizabeth Ohene said she felt that Kudah was trying to take advantage of the perceived discrimination against Ewes in the country to court some fury or sympathy.



“Then I hear Caleb veer into tribal prejudices as he narrates what must be a nightmare. He claims that during his interrogation, he is unable to admit that he is an Ewe because he just knew such an admission would worsen his already precarious situation,” she said.



She added that “as I mulled over these thoughts, it occurred to me there was something not right about the narrative.



“A few minutes before this bombshell, Caleb had recounted an encounter with an Ewe speaking officer.



“Either Caleb was terribly confused and/or traumatised by his experience at the offices of National Security 24 hours earlier or he had been carried away from reality by the tale he was spinning."



“Did he realise the enormity of what he was saying?”



This part of the opinion piece has been highlighted by many users who are expressing disappointment in the veteran journalists.



Majority of the commentators believe that Elizabeth Ohene’s position on the matter is clouded by her affiliations with the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Below are some tweets





Madam Elizabeth Ohene shouldn’t be speaking like this.



For someone who an armed soldier held the entire newsroom hostage demanding that she should be produced but her staff stood in for her, she should know how these things feel like.



We can call that cock and bull too. — Aaron. (@Aaron_Gametym) May 19, 2021

NOW THE OLD JOURNALISTS ARE FIGHTING THE YOUNG JOURNALISTS IN GHANA ALL BECAUSE OF PARTISAN POLITICS.

ELIZABETH OHENE IS A DISGRACE TO WOMANHOOD — BONGO WAILER (@BONGOWAILER) May 19, 2021

Elizabeth Ohene only displays her best writing skills when the NPP is in the news for bad reasons, grey hair is becoming a nuisance in this part of the world — Gyama Woyale???????????? (@zongo_banku) May 19, 2021

DCOP Opare Addo&Elizabeth Ohene????May God help us in this country because in less than a week the suicide cases recorded amongst the youth is becoming alarming and gradually becoming a National Security issue. May the Holy Spirit guide us !!

SUICIDE IS NEVER AN OPTION PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/fIMIlxqKEQ — Adenta_Nana_Akuffo_Addo (@AddoAdenta) May 19, 2021