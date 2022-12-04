Eleven sustain injuries in Kumasi highway accident

Regional News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Some eleven passengers who were onboard a car travelling on the Assin Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi highway are reported to be battling for their lives.



The car, Hyundai Grace with registration number AC 1469-22 is said to have been involved in a ghastly accident after a tyre burst.



According to a report by Adomonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver lost control of the car after landing in a pothole leading to the tyre burst.



The car is said to have somersaulted before coming to a halt.



A team of MTTD officers led by one Inspector Godwin Tsikata upon visiting the accident scene has established through their preliminary investigation that the incident was a result of overspeeding.



Meanwhile, the injured passengers are said to be on admission at the St Francis Xavier Hospital receiving treatment while the accident vehicle has been towed to a police station for investigation to continue.



