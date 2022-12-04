You are here: HomeNews2022 12 04Article 1674245

Regional News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eleven sustain injuries in Kumasi highway accident

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The injured are receiving treatment at St Francis Xavier Hospital The injured are receiving treatment at St Francis Xavier Hospital

Some eleven passengers who were onboard a car travelling on the Assin Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi highway are reported to be battling for their lives.

The car, Hyundai Grace with registration number AC 1469-22 is said to have been involved in a ghastly accident after a tyre burst.

According to a report by Adomonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver lost control of the car after landing in a pothole leading to the tyre burst.

The car is said to have somersaulted before coming to a halt.

A team of MTTD officers led by one Inspector Godwin Tsikata upon visiting the accident scene has established through their preliminary investigation that the incident was a result of overspeeding.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers are said to be on admission at the St Francis Xavier Hospital receiving treatment while the accident vehicle has been towed to a police station for investigation to continue.

GA/ESA

Join our Newsletter