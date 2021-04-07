Elevate Kasoa to a Police region command – Residence to IGP

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Concerned residence of Kasoa and the Democratic Union of National Alliance (DUNA) have called on their Member of Parliament Hawa Koomson to as a matter of urgency file a question[s] to get the National Security Minister; Minister of Interior; and Minister of Defence to come and tell Parliament what their offices are doing to solve the insecurity issues in Kasoa.



This follows the spate of crime in Kasoa and its environs.



The concerned residence say the level of insecurity rises each day just as the level of migration increases.



They recalled that some Mobile Money and ECG vendors have been attacked and some lost their lives through armed robbery within Akweley, Adam Nana, CP and Opeakuma areas last year.



A week ago, they said a well-known businessman was gunned down in broad daylight at Opeikuma junction which is not very far from both the District and DivisionalPolice Command.



According to the residence, a senior Police had his phone snatched from him while driving through the Central Business District one afternoon.



The latest is the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was lured into an uncompleted building and killed by 17 and 16-year-old boys for money rituals.



To this end, the residence in a statement apart from the demand they are making on their MP also want the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Command to consider elevating Kasoa to a Police Region Command like Tema.



They also want their chiefs and religious leaders to come together to help in weeding some of the bad guys within the community.



The residence further called for a collaboration between themselves and the Assembly, landlords and police to build a lot of tent cities within each of the 13 electoral areas and beef them up with personnel to engage in both foot patrols during the day and night.



Concerned Residence Forum of Kasoa and DUNA noted that when the above is done, Kasoa and its environs will enjoy some relative peace.



