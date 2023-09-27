Electronic Security Training Institute opens in Accra

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

As part of efforts to streamline electrical security education in Ghana, the Electronic Security Training Institute ESTI has been inaugurated in Accra.



The establishment of this school aims to provide an alternative career path for persons in electronics and electrical security in the country.



The Acting Principal of the ESTI, David Willem Botes indicated that the coming of the institution is to help train people so they can begin their business in electrical security.



“We are going to train people who are either coming out of school or any person from the street who needs to go and do any electronic or electrical training to pursue the path of that route, this is why the school is here to do that training. We will give them the proper training, and knowledge to go outside and start their own business.



“When it comes to the courses we have here, we have the CCVT course, the Alarm course, we have the guide automatic course among others,” he said.



David Willem Botes explains that the courses being offered by the institution will combine theory and practicals to train applicants in one month.



“There are about 10 courses we can give to them. So, whatever they want to do, we can do that for them and whatever they want to learn, we will help them learn. So, they can do fire alarm systems, fire alarm systems, electric fencing, they can go gate motors, in fact, anything in the range of electronics, we will train them to do that.



“Each course is about one month. So, if you do a course CCTV it will take you one month and the same applies to all the courses. It will consist of theory and practical,” he added.



He goes on to explain that ESTI is committed to empowering women who also want to enter the field of electrical security.



“ESTI is committed to empowering women in Ghana and Africa by providing technical training to enable the next generation of workers. ESTI strives to empower women with the appropriate tools and knowledge to develop skills and attain financial independence,” he noted.



Training Institute (ESTI) was set up in April 2022 to be a leading provider of training certification and continuing education for Ghana's evolving electronic security and life safety industry.



