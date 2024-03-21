Electrochem Ghana reaffirms commitment to empower Ada women

Regional News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Frank Amponsah, Contributor

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and commitment, Electrochem Ghana Limited, led by its esteemed Group Chairman, Dr Daniel Mckorley, engaged with the 'Yikatseme' (Women of Valour) group at the Sege Ebenezer Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 18, 2024.



The meeting served as a platform to reassure the Ada women of the company's steadfast dedication to the promises made during the initiation of their collaboration.



The 'Yikatseme', a formidable all-women group established seven years ago, instrumental in advocating for the rejuvenation of the Ada Songor Lagoon, gathered with their executives to discuss ongoing commitments and future endeavours.



Setting the tone for the meeting, Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, Queen of the Royal Adibiawe, Ada Traditional Area, emphasized the importance of unity, portraying a collective interest as a family working towards a shared agenda.



Dr. Daniel Mckorley, echoing the sentiment of unity and cooperation, reiterated the company's primary goal: to enhance the livelihoods of the Ada people without infringing upon their traditional means of sustenance.



The Group, led by their president, Mad. Mary Akuteye commended Electrochem for their numerous good works in the Ada state, especially the restoration of the once-dried Songor Lagoon. They further requested that the company allocate some of its concessions to them as a Women's Group for salt production to improve their economic fortunes.



Dr Daniel McKorley announced tangible support measures, including a significant financial contribution of one hundred thousand cedis (GHc100,000.00). He also agreed to allocate land for the women to engage in salt production, as requested.



Furthermore, he advised the women to take advantage of the interest-free loans Women Support Scheme initiative of Electrochem to grow their businesses. Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support, Dr Mckorley extended his appreciation to the women.





Mr Razak Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of Electrochem Ghana Limited, reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Ada women. Drawing from his knowledge of the Group since assuming his role, he affirmed the company's dedication to fulfilling all promises, ensuring tangible benefits for the 'Yikatseme' and the wider community.



In response, Rev. Sophia Kitcher, coordinator for the 'Yikatseme', conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Daniel Mckorley and the Electrochem team. She urged the women to join in prayers for the company's success, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving mutual prosperity.



This meeting symbolizes a significant step forward in the partnership between Electrochem Ghana Limited and the 'Yikatseme'. It reaffirms the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and highlights the power of collaboration in fostering sustainable development and empowering communities. As the promises materialize into action, it is evident that the future holds promise for the Ada people, guided by the spirit of unity and progress.