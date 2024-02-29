Electricity disconnected in parliament over GH¢23 million debt

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Electricity supply to Parliament House and Job 600, the office complex for Members of Parliament, has been disconnected due to a GH¢23 million debt.



The National Taskforce executed the disconnection on Thursday, February 29, following unsuccessful attempts to collect the outstanding arrears.



This action is part of the ongoing 'Operation Zero Balance' initiative by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force, aimed at recovering outstanding debts from various customers.



Parliament House and Job 600 were targeted due to their substantial debt.



Efforts were made to recover the GH¢23 million debt from the parliamentary facilities before the disconnection, but these attempts proved futile.



Parliamentary proceedings were briefly interrupted on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after the house experienced a power outage. The interruption occurred during a debate on the president's State of the Nation Address, with lights suddenly going off.



Following the outage, the minority chanted "Dumsor, Dumsor, Dumsor," expressing frustration. Fortunately, due to the presence of an industrial generator, the power was restored to the chamber within 2 minutes.



Other sides of the building have, however, been plunged into darkness.



This incident occurred shortly after the minority had called on the power sector to release a load shedding timetable, highlighting ongoing concerns about the reliability of the electricity supply.



