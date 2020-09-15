Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Electrician remanded into custody for stealing a fuse

A 31-year-old electrician who stole a fuse from the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) transformer at Trede in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court.



Foster Oteng was arrested by the watchdog committee of the town during the act at about 0200 hours, on September 08, this year.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 30, this year.



Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that the complainant was a watchdog committee member at Trede.



She said on September 08 this year at about 0200 hours, the suspect dressed in all black was cutting into the transformer at the local junior high school and was seen by a woman who was attending a nature’s call at the time.



When the woman asked what he was doing with the transformer, the suspect raised a cutlass on her and the woman who became afraid shouted for help and this attracted the security guard at the junior high school.



The prosecution said the security man called the complainant on phone and together with other members of the watchdog committee arrested the suspect and sent him to the Trede police station.



Chief Inspector Amankwaa said in his caution statement, the suspect admitted the offence and was charged after investigations.





