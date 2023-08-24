Electrician remanded for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has remanded into police custody a 38-year-old electrician accused of strangling his 20-year-old girlfriend at Kpone Bawaleshie in the Greater Accra Region.



Kwame Krampah, aka Awana, is said to have tied the deceased’s neck from behind with a blue nylon rope and strangled her after, which he allegedly had sex with the dead body before burying it in the neighbourhood.



Krampah, who is facing a murder charge, has had his plea preserved by the court.



The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye remanded him to reappear on September 5, 2023.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Margaret O. Boadi, said the complainant Joyce Agbo was a trader while the accused person was also a plumber.



It said the complainant and Krampah resided at Bawaleshie.



According to the prosecution, the complainant was the mother of the deceased Judith Kpeglo.



The prosecutor said on July 11, 2023, the deceased, who was a pupil teacher at a school at Kpone Bawaleshie, left home for work at the school, but did not return.



It said on July 17, 2023, the complainant reported the missing of her daughter (deceased) to the Police.



The prosecution said intelligence led to the arrest of Krampah, who was the deceased’s boyfriend.



It said investigations revealed that on July 11, 2023, at about 2:00 pm, the deceased left the school to buy food and went to the accused person’s house to eat it.



It said after she was done eating, the deceased told Krampah that she was going back to the school and without any provocation, Krampah attacked the deceased from behind with a blue nylon rope and strangled.



It said the same day, at about 10:00pm, Krampah dug a grave on a nearby plot and buried the deceased.



In his caution statement, the prosecution said Krampah admitted the offence and led the Police to the spot where he allegedly buried the deceased.



The prosecution told the court that an order was obtained from a court and the body was exhumed and deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.