General News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Electrical contractors advised to use quality made in Ghana cables

Some electrical wiring practitioners in a group photograph

Reroy Cables Limited, a Ghanaian indigenous cable manufacturing giant organized a seminar for certified electrical wiring practitioners and electrical contractors from the five northern regions over the weekend.



At the event held in Tamale on Saturday 17th October 2020, the Plant Manager of Reroy Cables Limited, Mr. Seth Asinor Offei cautioned participants against the use of inferior electrical cables which increases cost of power consumption and causes fire outbreaks leading to loss of properties and lives.



He advised participants to use quality electrical cables manufactured from Reroy Cables for their works to enhance safety, save cost on power consumption and longevity of electrical works.



The seminar which was themed ‘Buy Made in Ghana, Build Ghana By Creating Market for Local Industries’ was aimed at providing best practices and technical assistance to electricians, electrical engineers and contractors in the region.



As well as creating synergy among industrial players. More than 100 participants attended making up of group of engineers from Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) lead by their technical operations manager Mr. Charles Dzikunu, representatives from the Energy Commission, representatives from the engineering department- Tamale Technical University, Electricians, Electrical Engineers, Distributors and Electricians and the northern regional branch of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA).



Mr. Erasmus Aidoo, Commercial Manager of Reroy Cables Limited stressed on the need to patronize Reroy range of electrical products which are of high quality and international standards with certifications from International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) as well as certification from Ghana Standards Authority.



He added that the company is strategically positioned and focused on delivering quality products and better alternative to the influx of substandard imported cables.



Ing. Godwin Dzamaklo from GRIDCo who chaired the seminar advised that “Electricals Cables are high-risk goods that is why we keep advising you to desist from patronising substandard ones. The price may seem cheaper to you but the risk involved in using inferior cables to wire premises is life-threatening so let us all say no to inferior cables. The fight against substandard electrical cables and accessories should be a collective responsibility”



Mr. Anthony Mensah, Public Relations Officer – Reroy enumerated some corporate social responsibility initiatives the company has undertaken over the years which includes support to persons who went through cleft corrective surgeries, support to the COVID-19 relief fund, support to the Korle Bu Accident and Burns Centre among many others. Mr. Mensah also emphasized on how continuous patronizing of Reroy cables will enable the company to undertake many more social intervention projects.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.