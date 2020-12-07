Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Electorate urges EC to provide spacious polling stations

The Electorate in the Okaikwei North and Central Constituencies has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to fix into its next planning of election the provision of spacious polling stations to avoid crowding and confusion.



Speaking in a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they said the spaces at the centres for the current election were not enough to contain about three to five polling booths which had created confusion.



However, voting is ongoing peacefully and orderly at some centres visited by GNA such as the Christ Believers Ministry at Nii Boiman, True Vine Preparatory School and the Salvation Messengers Church all in the Okaikwei North Constituency.



The electorate observed the COVID-19 protocols of handwashing, hand sanitizing, wearing of the nose masks, and the social distancing while the police, immigration, Fire Service personnel and the CODEO Election Observers were present at the polling stations.



There are three persons contesting the Okaikwei North Constituency and made up of Mr Fuseini Issah for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and Mr Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim Futa for the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP).



Mr Rudolph Boachie Yiadom at Polling Centre ‘3’ in an interview with GNA said voting was smooth and orderly and that except the space size of the polling station that they had to contend with.

