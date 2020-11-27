Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Electoral Commission won't rig 2020 elections, it is just incompetent – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe heads think tank, IMANI Africa

President of think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said that claims that the Electoral Commission of Ghana intends to rig the impending election for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are untrue.



According to Mr Cudjoe, the Commission is just frighteningly incompetent and good at being evasive.



“I also do not believe the Electoral Commissioners are scheming with the government. They are just frighteningly incompetent and good at being evasive,” he said in a post on Facebook.



His comments come at a time that the opposition has said there is a clear indication that the government and the EC are in bed and the Commission will rig the election in favour of the governing NPP.



The leader of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has consistently criticised the leadership of the Commission and have said that the Commission does not give him an assurance of handling a credible election in 2020.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission at training for media personalities has said that it cannot rig the 2020 election and has assured the general public that it will not tamper with the outcome of the election.

