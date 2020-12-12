Electoral Commission to publish report on procurement, savings made – Jean Mensa

General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

The Electoral Commission has said it will soon publish a report on its procurement processes and savings made to date.



According to Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, the just-ended 2020 electoral process was funded without donor support.



Addressing journalists and the general public to declare results of the 2020 presidential elections, Jean Mensa said “We can be proud of the fact that more than 95 percent of our procurement for the 2020 election was done through an open, competitive tender process as opposed to sole sourcing and restricted tendering, as was the case in the past.”



“This no doubt ensured value for money in all our processes. At the right time, the commission will share with you a report on its procurement processes and savings made to date,” she added.



The EC Chairperson further upheld the Commission has put its resources to prudent use before and during the elections.



“The technology deployed on Election Day worked effectively and efficiently. Voters all over the country have testified to a pleasant and seamless experience at their respective polling stations. We must be proud that it took, in many instances, 3-5 minutes for the average voter to be verified and to vote,” Jean Mensa explained.



Before Ghana went to the polls, the elections management body disclosed it has spent GH¢151 million on the procurement of brand-new biometric verification devices which previously had an initial budget of GH¢161 million.



Consequently, the Commission said it has saved GH¢10 million on the procurement of the devices.



Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020, for the eighth time since 1992 to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6,214,889 representing 47.366 percent in an election that had 12 candidates.



