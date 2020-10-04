General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Electoral Commission to conduct one-day exhibition of provisional voters register

File photo [Voter regisitration exercise]

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced it will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 conduct a one-day exhibition exercise of the provisional voters register.



According to the Commission, the exercise will afford the opportunity for persons above the ages of 18 and citizens who were able to register in the just ended one-day registration exercise to verify their details.



A statement from the EC said, “all those who took part in the exercise must go to the District Office where they registered to check their names and ensure that all their details are properly captured”



The one-day exercise will take place from 7am to 6pm across the country.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it has successfully retrieved the names of "valid electorate" that it initially failed to capture into the provisional register that was recently compiled.



Speaking at press briefing on Monday, September 28, 2020, Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, indicated that the register has since been updated electronically with the data that was retrieved.



This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress alleged that some 7,000 names of applicants have been deliberately removed from the register.



But the EC refuted the claims and insisted that voters who duly registered and were issued with Voter ID Cards but cannot find their names on the provisional register, can rectify the situation during the just ended voters exhibition exercise.



Read the statement below:





