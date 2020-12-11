Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Electoral Commission rejected our petition over declaration of results – NDC

Former President, John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress has disclosed that the Electoral Commission on Wednesday rejected their petition that sought to point the EC to some irregularities in the provisional figures of the election prior to the announcement of the presidential results on December 9, 2020.



According to the NDC’s General Secretary, the party sent a petition to the EC to address errors in the electoral results but it was rejected.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia explained that the EC did not heed to the petition of the NDC, something he says was a deviation from what happened in 2008 when the NPP wrote to the EC and National Peace Council to address shortcomings in the results.



According to Asiedu Nketia, the NDC was dismayed by the attitude of the EC in resolving the issues.



“We put together a petition to the commission expressing our reservations and asking them to call for a meeting at which we could all resolve the outstanding issues to pave way for the declaration of results that will be acceptable to everybody. To our utter dismay, they refused our petition…we were treated with contempt,” Asiedu Nketia said at a press conference held on December 10.



He added, “The Commission proceeded to do a charade of the declaration of a result which made Nana Akufo-Addo the President-Elect in the 2020 elections.”



The NDC, as a result, has indicated clearly that they have rejected the results of EC to declare Akufo-Addo as the next president-elect.



“I have to confirm that we still stand by our original position and that is to reject the presidential results as declared by the Electoral Commission,” he reiterated.



The NDC have now declared to contest the presidential and parliamentary election results declared by the EC.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.