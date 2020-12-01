Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Electoral Commission projects 100% turnout for ongoing special voting exercise

File photo of a soldier casting his ballot during a special voting exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has projected an almost 100% voter turnout in the ongoing special voting exercise on December 1, 2020.



At a press event to address issues about the final voters register on Monday, November 30, 2020, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said 109, 557 people have registered to vote in the special voting exercise.



“We expect a near 100 per cent turnout and are confident that the outcome will be peaceful, credible, transparent and orderly; God being our helper,” Mrs Jean Mensa said.



She also revealed that the final voters register for the 2020 general election includes 17,027,641 people who have been certified to take part in the polls on December 7, 2020.



The 109, 557 people voting in the special voting exercise on Tuesday are, according to Jean Mensa, “made up of security persons, media people and staff of the EC who applied to take part in the exercise in the 275 constituencies. It is instructive to note that this is the highest number the commission has recorded for special voting in its history.”



The EC Chairperson also said 8,810,283 people, representing 51.74 per cent, were females, while 8,217,358, representing 48.26 per cent, were males.



She indicated that the Greater Accra Region has the highest number of voters of 3.53 million voters, followed by the Ashanti Region, which has about 3.012 million voters.









