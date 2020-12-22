General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Electoral Commission goes on break

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The staff of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) will proceed on break for the Christmas and New Year festivities from Wednesday, December 23, 3news.com can confirm.



A memo sighted by 3news.com and meant for the entire staff said duties will resume Tuesday, January 19, 2021.



The memo dated Monday, December 21, 2020, was signed by the Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare.



The Commission conducted Ghana’s eighth successive presidential and parliamentary elections in the Fourth Republic on December 7, 2020.



However, the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rejected the results, imputing several irregularities to the exercise.



Its Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, is accusing the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa, of scheming to rig the elections for incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







