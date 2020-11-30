General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Electoral Commission director dies few days to Election 2020

The late Martha Osei Agyemang was Asunafo North Municipal Director of the EC

Barely a week to the December 2020 polls, the Asunafo North Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ahafo region, Madam Martha Osei Agyemang has died creating a vacuum.



The 36-year-old who died at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where she was on admission receiving treatment according to sources available to MyNewsGh.com left behind a child



Reports suggest Madam Martha complained she was unwell due to stress at her workplace in view of the workload at her office following the impending polls.



She, however, decided to see her personal doctor at Wenchi in Bono Region for which she left Goaso on Wednesday.



It was gathered that she was getting well and had planned her return to work until news broke out this weekend if her demise.



According to Ahafo Regional Director of the Electoral Commission John Appiah Baffoe who confirmed her death on a local radio station, Madam Martha was committed to her duty.



The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.





