Electoral Commission denies receiving notice of minority petition presentation

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has denied allegations that it received prior notice of the Minority caucuses presentation of a petition scheduled for Tuesday at its head office in Ridge, Accra.



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, on Tuesday told the media that the Chairperson of the EC refused to accept the Minority caucuses petition despite an earlier notice.



“We note that she refused to see or acknowledge us and contemptuously refused to receive a lawful and harmless petition...That also sets a good precedent for us that elected representatives of the people can be ignored as she did us,” he said.



But explaining why no official was available to receive the petition, the EC in a statement said: “For the record, the Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that it did not receive prior notice of the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus.”



It further stated, “Indeed, the Electoral Commission later learned that the Minority in Parliament delivered the said letter informing the Electoral Commission of its intended presentation scheduled for today Tuesday the 22nd of December at 10:08 this morning.”



“The letter gives the start time of the said presentation as 10:00 am, giving the Commission no notice to receive the Minority Caucus given that the Chairperson and her senior team were not in the office,” the EC said.



