Electoral Commission commences limited voter registration despite pending injunction

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The Electoral Commission (EC) is forging ahead with the Limited Voter Registration exercise at its district offices nationwide, beginning today, in spite of a pending interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other minority parties.



The 21-day registration exercise, which runs until October 2, will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.



The EC's target for the 2023 Voters Registration exercise is to enroll a minimum of 1,350,000 individuals. This projection is based on the assumption that such a number of people have reached the age of 18 since the last registration exercise in 2020.



Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, explained, "Since the exercise has not taken place over the last three years for persons who have turned 18 years and above, we expect the numbers to be huge in the opening few days, and hopefully after a week, it will normalize."



The Commission aims to register an average of 300 individuals daily at all its district offices and encourages Ghanaians to participate in this civic responsibility.



Dr. Asare emphasized that the primary documents required for registration are either the Ghana Card or the Ghanaian Passport.



He also highlighted the EC's consideration for the needs of the disability community and those who must travel long distances, assuring that measures have been put in place to accommodate them efficiently.



He noted, "Don’t forget, this is not the first time we are doing this; it happened in 2016, 2019, 2020, and even in 1996."



