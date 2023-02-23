Elections, government changeovers not only determinants of functioning democracy – Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said elections and successful government changeovers are not the only determinants of a working democracy.



Although Ghana has had eight successive elections and four government change-overs between the two major political parties [NPP and NDC], in Mr Bagbin’s view, the nation must focus on strengthening its democratic institutions “if we want to have a sustainable democracy.”



Speaking at the launch of the 30th anniversary celebration of parliamentary democracy in Ghana held in the Chamber of Parliament on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, the Speaker paid tribute to his predecessors since the fourth republic was birthed.



He noted that past Speakers have been pivotal in strengthening the pillars of Ghana’s democracy through their contributions and sacrifices.



He reminded lawmakers that Ghana has been chosen to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) annual conference from 30th August to 6th September 2023.



According to him, the choice of Ghana to host the conference in itself is proof of how the world sees and rates the nation’s parliamentary democracy.



The theme for the 30th anniversary celebration is “30 years of parliamentary democracy in the Fourth Republic: the journey thus far”.



The year-long celebration is being planned by a committee chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea.



The celebration will zone the country into six. Programmes will be planned to suit the peculiarities of each of the six zones, Speaker Bagbin revealed.



