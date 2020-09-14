Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Elections are won at the polling station, not propaganda on social media - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a leading member of the NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko has suggested that a political party in Ghana has contracted a troll agency to make them feel that they are in a comfortable lead in the upcoming elections.



According to him, elections are won on the grounds and not on social media so there is the need for work to be invested on the grounds.



The lawyer said it’s imperative to do more on social media but added that more work should be invested on the grounds to complement that of social media.



He said “Elections are fought and won on the ground. A major political party has contracted a troll consultancy firm to create a false sense that they are in a comfortable lead."



"Do your best on social media but politics is local, touch base on the ground,” Gabby Otchere Darko concluded.

