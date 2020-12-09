Elections 2020: NDC's Arko Nokoe floors Catherine Afeku in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira

Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Arko Nokoe has won the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region

Correspondence from Western Region





The National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Kofi Arko Nokoe has defeated Catherine Afeku, the incumbent MP for the area.



Catherine Afeku in 2016 defeated the incumbent NDC MP, Tanikye Kesse to recapture the seat for the NPP but in four years period, Catherine Afeku has been kicked out of Parliament by Kofi Arko Nokoe of NDC.



Indeed, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has proven to be a typical swing Constituency in the Western Region when it comes to Parliamentary elections because, since 1996, no incumbent MP has maintained the seat for continuous two terms.



Kofi Arko Nokoe however, joined the contest as an underdog and Catherine Afeku and her teeming supporters underrated him because of his financial background.



Catherine Afeku who is the current Minister of State at the Office of the Senior Minister was challenged by Kofi Arko Nokoe of NDC and Elisha Kabenla of Ghana Union Movement.



At the end of the contest, Kofi Arko Nokoe of NDC polled 19,820 votes to beat Catherine Afeku of NPP who also polled 17,287 votes and Elisha Kabenla of GUM managed to poll 1,145 votes.



Speaking to Daniel Kaku of GhanaWeb after the successful polls, Kofi Arko Nokoe the newly Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Member of Parliament (MP) elect thanked the electorates for reposing confidence in him to lead them in Parliament for the next four years.



"Let me first give thanks to Almighty God and also those who voted for me, many thanks go to my Constituency Executives, branch executives and all NDC members because they have done well", he said.



The former President of Axim Youth Alliance (AYA), Kofi Arko Nokoe used the opportunity to advise Catherine Afeku for refraining from insulting any of her future political opponents.



"My brother, in fact, this Catherine Afeku didn't respect me, she thought I am nothing, she used her radio station at Axim to insult me but you see what God has done so I will advise Catherine Afeku that next time she should focus on what she can do for her people and desist from insulting people, Catherine Afeku always call me Kofi Cameraman but I recall I told you Daniel Kaku that what she was doing would affect her and you see it has come to pass", he stated.



He, therefore, promised to unite the Chiefs and people of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency to develop the area.



He stated that per the NDC's National collation results, John Dramani Mahama is the president-elect and added that Jean Mensa and her officials should not try to change the presidential figure.



Below is the full Presidential and Parliamentary results in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira:



Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency Certified Results by EC.



(PRESIDENTIAL)



NPP.....16,341.



NDC.....19,942.



GUM.......1,274.



CPP.........42.



GFP.......... 14.



GCPP.........12.



APC........... 26.



LPG............ 18.



PNC........... 14.



PPP............ 28.



NDP............ 43.



INDEPENDENT... 20



Total Valid Vote Cast...39,056.



Rejected.... 1342.



(PARLIAMENTARY)



NPP = Catherine Afeku.....17,287.



NDC = Kofi Arkoh Nokoe.....19,820.



GUM = Elisha Kabenla .........1,145.



NDP..........90.



Total Vote Cast...39,004.



Rejected Ballot...662.

