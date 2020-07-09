Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Elections 2020: NDC inaugurates campaign team

A file Photo of NDC's campaign team

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its campaign team for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The campaign team was inaugurated by the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama at the NDC Head office in Accra.



He was hopeful that the team would grant the NDC a resounding victory in the December 7 elections.



He said, "It was exciting to see a team that is poised to deliver victory in the 2020 election."



In his Facebook post, Mahama said "Earlier today, I inaugurated the NDC 2020 Campaign Team. It was exciting to see a team that is poised to deliver VICTORY in the 2020 election.



"I thanked the National Executives of the NDC for their unanimous endorsement of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate.



"I have for a very long time held the view that women must take their seats at the highest level of decision making.



"Naana is a great person, distinguished, empathetic, principled, and committed to promoting women and student causes."







In June 2020, the NDC announced a 23-member campaign team for the 2020 election.



The list, which has a blend of seasoned politicians and professionals from the Umbrella family, will have Professor Joshua Alabi as the campaign manager with Dr. Alex Segbefia as his deputy.



Below is the full list:



Professor Joshua Alabi - National Campaign Manager



Alex Segbefia - Deputy National Campaign Manager



Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (Rtd) the Director of Operations of campaign



James Agyenim Boateng - Campaign Spokesperson



Mawuena Trebarh



Margaret Ansei



R S Blay (Rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team



Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer



Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff



Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi



Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader



Hudu Yahaya



George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer



Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley



Valerie Sawyer



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections



Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman



Ambassador Victor Smith



Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer



Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women's Organizer



Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator



Samuel Sarpong



Nana Ama Brown Klutse

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.