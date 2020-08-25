Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Elections 2020: NDC inaugurates Ellembelle campaign team

The 44-member campaign team is chaired by the Constituency Chairman, Mr Alex Mahama.

The Ellembelle Constituency of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a 44-member campaign team for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The campaign team which is made of some former Ministers of State, District Chief Executives, current Regional executives and the sitting MP for the area, is to spearhead activities of the party towards the December 7 polls in the constituency.



The team has been mandated to form and inaugurate campaign teams at the various branches within Ellembelle Constituency as soon as possible.



The Chairman of the team would be assisted by; Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Ellembelle MP, Mr Daniel Eshun, former Ellembelle DCE under John Mahama-led administration and the current NDC Western Regional Vice Chairman, Dr George Sipa Yankey, former Health Minister and former Ghana Gas CEO, Mr Kwasi Bervel, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Madam Barikisu Alhassan, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Women's Organiser, Mr Godwin Amihere, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Vice Chairman, Mr Titus Aikens, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Stephen Kesse, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Joseph Akpor, former Ellembelle NDC Constituency Secretary.



The rest are; Joseph Agyekum, Constituency Secretary, Kwesi Hanson, Constituency Communications Officer, Doris Kanra Meah, Constituency Women's Organiser, Justice Kofi Ackerson, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Organiser, John Essien, Constituency Deputy Secretary, John Borfo Mensah, Ellembelle NDC Director of Election, Robert Assuah Kwame, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Researcher, Seth Berko (Youth rep), Hon. Enoch Blay Hemans (Assembly rep), Hon. John Nyame (Assembly rep), Hon. Francis Nyameke (Assembly rep), Maltida Arloo (Women rep), Hon. Ishawu Musa (Assembly rep), Hon. Shaibu Chie Issaka, former Ellembelle Presiding Member.



Among others are; Obed Karl Boah, Christian Kotsu, Slyvester Cudjoe, Kofi Anaman, Maxwell Essien, Abudulai Kabenbla, Lord Arthur, Mariatu Yaritu, Sulleyman Kedebekpa Alhaji, Abdul Salam, Anita Ofori, Hon. Godfred Obeng (Co-opted), Diana Kwofie, Elizabeth Johnny, Mr S.K (Drivers rep), Mr Kwame Red, Ruth Kwofie and Mr George Mozu (Disability rep).



Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas Company, Dr George Sipa Yankey, accompanied by the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Hon. Daniel Eshun and Madam Charlotte Cobbinah, Western Regional Deputy Women's Organiser of the party, launched the campaign team on Sunday, August 23, 2020, on behalf Mr John Mahama, the NDC 2020 Presidential Candidate.



Addressing the newly inaugurated Ellembelle NDC Campaign Team members, the former Health Minister and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ghana Gas Company Limited, Dr George Sipa Yankey called on the campaign team members to work hard to make sure the Ellembelle parliamentary seat is retained by the party.



He also charged them to eschew skirt and blouse by voting massively for Mr John Mahama and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah come December 7 polls.



"When Kofi-Buah was a Petroleum Minister and I was the CEO for Ghana Gas Company, we helped to build Ghana Gas Processing Plant in Ellembelle District and Nzemaland as a whole to change the face of Nzemaland", he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge all NDC members to put aside their differences and work in unity for victory.



"Let us come together and put our differences aside, for now, work for victory".



Dr Yankey again used the opportunity to promise a reward for the 2020 campaign team members and all the branches of the party if they work hard to retain Ellembelle Parliamentary seat and bring back Mr John Mahama to power as president.



"If you work hard for victory come December 7 polls, I will reward you, I mean this Campaign Team and also reward any branch who will work hard to win its area and also the Constituency Executives because though we are in opposition but we have to reward you and motivate you for your hardworking", he promised.



On his part, the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Daniel Eshun thanked the campaign team members for dedicating themselves to work for NDC's victory.



He commended Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for developing Ellembelle as an MP than any MP since 1992.



"We NDC government brought Ghana Gas Company Limited to Ellembelle to construct township Roads in Ellembelle District and the Nkroful road and also create jobs for our youth", he said.



He used the opportunity to remind the voters in Ellembelle Constituency to be mindful of the juicy promises and the numerous sod cuttings within this period and described such activities by the ruling NPP as a political gimmick.



"The NPP government have seen that they have failed the good people of Ellembelle after wasting the three and half years, they are now rushing to cut sods for projects just to win votes but they are only lying. Now that President Akufo-Addo to go, see he is now promising the people of Ellembelle that he is going to look for money to come and build the Atuabo Freeport they sent to court to delay, he can't do it, he is just deceiving you", he ended.



The Chairman of the campaign team who is also the Constituency Chairman of the party, Mr Alex Mahama commended Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for supporting the NDC party in Ellembelle Constituency to be attractive.



He also thanked Dr George Sipa Yankey and others for supporting the party in so many ways.



He pledged on behalf of the team to work hard to achieve their target.



He also promised to reward the campaign team members and others if they NDC win the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections come December 7 polls.



Mr Alex Mahama took the opportunity to urge the Members to respond quickly to meetings ahead of the December 7 polls.



"So let us all work hard and respond quickly to meetings and we will form sub-Committees as soon as possible to help the party to retain the seat and re-elect John Mahama as President of Ghana, he concluded.

