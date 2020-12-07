General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Elections 2020: Don’t be afraid of coronavirus, you’ll be protected – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the nation that all the protocols outlined to tackle the coronavirus pandemic will be strictly adhered to in all the polling stations as Ghanaians go out to cast their ballot on Monday, December 7.



Addressing the nation ahead of Elections 2020, President Akufo-Addo explained that there is no need to fear of the virus because measures have been put in place to protect Ghanaians.



He said many countries around the world have conducted elections in this period of the Covid, yet they came out successfully.



Ghana will do same, he said.



“Particularly in the wake of the pandemic, let us all adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols put in place at all the 38,622 polling stations, so we can cast our ballot in safety. We should therefore not panic and be afraid,” President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, December 6.



“Many countries around the world have conducted the elections within this period and I have no doubt that Ghana will join the nations in organizing a successful general elections even in the midst of the virus.”





